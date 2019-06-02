World Cup 2019: ‘Past well and truly behind them,’ Twitter lauds Australia’s dominating performance

Australia defeated Afghanistan by 7 wickets in their first match of World Cup 2019 in Bristol on Saturday. David Warner (89*) and Aaron Finch (66) got the chase off to a great start. Hamid Hassan was the most impressive Afghan bowler on display early on, but the chase was always on at well above the required run rate. Finch holed out in the deep to Gulbadin Naib in the 17th over, but by then Australia were well on course for victory. Usman Khawaja (15) and Steve Smith (18) joined Warner in the middle as the defending champions cantered to victory with 15.1 overs to spare.

Advertising

Here are some of the reactions to Australia’s dominating victory:

Warner and Smith together. Guess we are going to see them batting together a lot this World Cup. The past well and truly behind them #AUSvAFG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 1, 2019

Afghanistan were only 3 runs short of scoring double the amount of runs that Pakistan did in their opening match at the World Cup #CWC19 #PAKvWI #AFGvAUS — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 1, 2019

Comprehensive win for Australia, David Warner showing tremendous determination & intensity. New Zealand very clinical as well, beating Sri Lanka comprehensively. 4 one sided matches so far, & 4 days remain before India play their first match. Are you excited for the 5th ? — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 1, 2019

Both are such terrific players – Warner and Virat.. and the one common quality that really comes through when they are batting is the intensity. Always 100%. No matter the opposition, the stage. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 1, 2019

Afghanistan is up against the best bowling unit on display in #CWC19 thus far….and have scored more than the other two Asian teams. Pakistan 105. Sri Lanka 136. #AFGvAUS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 1, 2019

Good bowling without any doubt from @CricketAus but got to appreciate @ACBofficials for their fight let’s see how their spinners perform.#AFGvAUS #CWC19 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 1, 2019

Great win Australia. So good to see @davidwarner31 back in the green and gold. 89* 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/w7xKErV054 — Candice Warner (@CandyFalzon) June 1, 2019

First takes a catch and then inflicts a run out! 🔥 Advertising With or without a bat, @stevesmith49 knows how to boss a game! 😎#AFGvAUS #HallaBol #CWC19 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 1, 2019

Steve Smith and David Warner, making their ODI returns for Australia, drew the most reactions, while Afghanistan pacer Hamid Hassan, also making a comeback of his own, also attracted attention for his accurate bowling.