Live World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Highlights: New Zealand win by 10 wickets
World Cup 2019: ‘Past well and truly behind them,’ Twitter lauds Australia’s dominating performance

Defending champions Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets with 15.1 overs to spare in their first match of World Cup 2019.

Steve Smith and David Warner made their ODI returns for Australia (Reuters Photo)

Australia defeated Afghanistan by 7 wickets in their first match of World Cup 2019 in Bristol on Saturday. David Warner (89*) and Aaron Finch (66) got the chase off to a great start. Hamid Hassan was the most impressive Afghan bowler on display early on, but the chase was always on at well above the required run rate. Finch holed out in the deep to Gulbadin Naib in the 17th over, but by then Australia were well on course for victory. Usman Khawaja (15) and Steve Smith (18) joined Warner in the middle as the defending champions cantered to victory with 15.1 overs to spare.

Here are some of the reactions to Australia’s dominating victory:

Steve Smith and David Warner, making their ODI returns for Australia, drew the most reactions, while Afghanistan pacer Hamid Hassan, also making a comeback of his own, also attracted attention for his accurate bowling.

