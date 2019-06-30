Pakistani fans supporting us is a rare thing, says Virat Kohli ahead of England clash

Pakistan cricket fans will expect India to beat England at Edgbaston, Birmingham in their seventh match of the tournament on Sunday as it will keep their team’s semifinal hopes alive. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is well aware of the fact that Pakistan fans will be backing them and he appreciated that. “To be honest I haven’t seen what’s been happening outside. But I do believe the Pakistani fans will be supporting us, which is a rare thing (smiles),” Kohli said during the toss which was won by England.

IND vs ENG

Pakistan are currently in the fifth position on the points table after a close three-wicket win against Afghanistan on Saturday. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led side have won four matches out of eight in the tournament so far and have secured nine points. They need a win against Bangladesh to strengthen their chances to reach the semi-finals.

?? ???? ??? ?? ???? ???? ???? ?? ??? ??? ????? ???? ??? ???

Supporting India ?? limited offer from Paki fans…?????#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/gxCJBtoI5c — Haider Abbas Jaffri ???? (@HayderA313) June 30, 2019

#INDvENG i m not ok today ??????????????????????????????????????????????. Wah …. Kya bt h pic.twitter.com/9GCF3dE0X2 — Uday singh (@udiisingh) June 30, 2019

England play their next match against New Zealand on Wednesday.