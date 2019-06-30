Pakistani fans supporting us is a rare thing, says Virat Kohli ahead of England clash

Toggle Menu
Pakistan are currently placed fifth on the points table after a close three-wicket win against Afghanistan on Saturday. 

Pakistan cricket fans will expect India to beat England at Edgbaston, Birmingham in their seventh match of the tournament on Sunday as it will keep their team’s semifinal hopes alive. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is well aware of the fact that Pakistan fans will be backing them and he appreciated that. “To be honest I haven’t seen what’s been happening outside. But I do believe the Pakistani fans will be supporting us, which is a rare thing (smiles),” Kohli said during the toss which was won by England.

Pakistan are currently in the fifth position on the points table after a close three-wicket win against Afghanistan on Saturday. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led side have won four matches out of eight in the tournament so far and have secured nine points. They need a win against Bangladesh to strengthen their chances to reach the semi-finals.

England play their next match against New Zealand on Wednesday.

