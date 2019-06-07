Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Pakistan high on confidence

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, Pak vs SL Squad, Players List: Pakistan clash with Sri Lanka (Source: Reuters)

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pak vs SL) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Despite a devastating opening when they went down to West Indies in the first ICC men’s World Cup 2019 match, Pakistan will be riding high on confidence when they take on Sri Lanka in their third match in Bristol. Pakistan stunned favourites England, who had the home advantage, by 14 runs in a high-scoring contest at Trent Bridge to get their campaign back on track. Having come into the World Cup on the back of 11 ODI defeats, downing Eoin Morgan’s men had helped settle the nerves in the dressing room.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have made a similarly patchy start, capitulating to New Zealand before seeing off a determined Afghanistan in a thriller. Flower said Dimuth Karunaratne’s team cannot be taken lightly.

Karunaratne backs Sri Lanka batting to find form against Pakistan

In order to not repeat another shoddy batting performance in the World Cup, Dimuth Karunaratne has his belief in his team and hopes they can overturn their form and put on a show against an inspired Pakistan side.

PAK vs SL

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka today at 3pm IST in their third match. After a disastrous start, Pakistan brought their campaign back on track by beating hosts England. Stay tuned for all the live action off the field ahead of the match including the Predicted Playing XI

Having come into the World Cup on the back of a 4-0 series hammering by England, which was followed by a warm-up defeat by minnows Afghanistan, Flower said that downing Eoin Morgan's men had helped settle the nerves in the dressing room. "I definitely do sense a bit of confidence ... since we've won. It took off a lot of the pressure definitely, having gone through that string of defeats," Flower told a news conference. "Psychologically, that lifts a weight from their shoulders. And to score (close to) 350 against a very good England attack, the guys are relieved.

