Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Pakistan high on confidence

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pak vs SL) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Despite a devastating opening when they went down to West Indies in the first ICC men’s World Cup 2019 match, Pakistan will be riding high on confidence when they take on Sri Lanka in their third match in Bristol. Pakistan stunned favourites England, who had the home advantage, by 14 runs in a high-scoring contest at Trent Bridge to get their campaign back on track. Having come into the World Cup on the back of 11 ODI defeats, downing Eoin Morgan’s men had helped settle the nerves in the dressing room.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have made a similarly patchy start, capitulating to New Zealand before seeing off a determined Afghanistan in a thriller. Flower said Dimuth Karunaratne’s team cannot be taken lightly.