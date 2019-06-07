Toggle Menu
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Online, ICC World Cup 2019: Toss delayed due to rainhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/pakistan-vs-sri-lanka-live-score-updates-pak-vs-sl-bristol-5769615/

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Online, ICC World Cup 2019: Toss delayed due to rain

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pak vs SL) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: Pakistan clash with Sri Lanka in their third World Cup match on Friday.

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in third match.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Pak vs SL Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a humiliating defeat in the hands of West Indies in their opening men’s ICC World Cup 2019 match, Pakistan got their campaign back on track. The unpredictable Pakistan side held their nerve to beat the hosts by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday, just three days after crashing to a seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies at the same venue. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side are now looking for a big win in their third World Cup clash when they take on Sri Lanka in Bristol.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka faced a middle-order batting collapse when they lost five wickets for 14 runs against New Zealand and seven wickets for 36 runs against Afghanistan. They, however, beat Afghanistan in a rain-shortened match to breathe life into their campaign. The weather forecast shows rain is on the cards in Bristol on Friday.

Live Blog

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Online, ICC World Cup 2019:

Toss delay

Toss between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been delayed due to rain in Bristol. 

PAK vs SL Live

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan's third World Cup clash with Sri Lanka in Bristol on Friday. It has just come in that it is raining in Bristol. Are we staring at a bad day for cricket fans? Stay tuned for live score and updates

Teams:

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi

Sri Lanka (From): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch PAK vs SL
2 World Cup 2019: Shoaib Akhtar calls MS Dhoni faster than a computer
3 BCCI requests ICC to let Dhoni keep Indian Army insignia on gloves