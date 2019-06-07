Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Online, ICC World Cup 2019: Toss delayed due to rain

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Pak vs SL Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a humiliating defeat in the hands of West Indies in their opening men’s ICC World Cup 2019 match, Pakistan got their campaign back on track. The unpredictable Pakistan side held their nerve to beat the hosts by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday, just three days after crashing to a seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies at the same venue. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side are now looking for a big win in their third World Cup clash when they take on Sri Lanka in Bristol.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka faced a middle-order batting collapse when they lost five wickets for 14 runs against New Zealand and seven wickets for 36 runs against Afghanistan. They, however, beat Afghanistan in a rain-shortened match to breathe life into their campaign. The weather forecast shows rain is on the cards in Bristol on Friday.