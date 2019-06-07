World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch PAK vs SL

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pak vs SL) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan have won all seven of their World Cup matches against Sri Lanka dating back to the first tournament in 1975. Pakistan will be tempted to bring in fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain for his raw pace, something that New Zealand exploited against Sri Lanka during their 10-wicket rout of their opponents in Cardiff on Saturday. Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in a rain-shortened match, also in Cardiff, to breathe life into their campaign. But the 1996 champions will be wary of another middle-order batting collapse after they lost five wickets for 14 runs against New Zealand and seven wickets for 36 runs against Afghanistan.

When will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Where will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Bristol County Ground in Bristol.

What time does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.