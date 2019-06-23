Pakistan vs South Africa, Lord’s Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Will rain play spoilsport?

Pakistan vs South Africa (Pak vs SA) World Cup 2019, Lord’s Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Pakistan take on South Africa in their must-win clash at Lord’s London on Sunday. Both the teams have registered only one win in the tournament so far. Pakistan need to win this game to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-final alive. Whereas South Africa will try to get back to the winning ways after a close encounter against New Zealand.

Weather in London:

We have witnessed a record number of washouts in World Cup 2019 already. There have been several matches affected by rain including four washed out games. But, the weather is more forgiving in the coming days. It is expected to be cloudy in London on Sunday but rain will not play spoilsport in the epic encounter.

According to British Met Department Forecasts, “Dry and bright through the morning with plenty of bright or sunny spells. Cloudier in the west during the afternoon, but staying dry. Very warm and humid for most, but cooler and breezier towards the coast. Maximum temperature of 27 °C.”

Lord’s Cricket Ground Pitch report:

The Lord’s pitch will not be a batting paradise as batsmen may find it hard to play their shots right from the start. There is enough assistance for fast bowlers to trouble the batsmen with the new ball. Cool breeze may help bowlers like Mohammad Amir and Kagiso Rabada get movement off the pitch.