Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch PAK vs SA?

Pakistan vs South Africa, Pak vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: This may be Pakistan’s last chance to make a comeback into the World Cup and stay in the hunt for the semi-final spot. The only match they have won in the tournament is against tournament favourites England. Pakistan need to win every game from here on to stay alive in the tournament. In the press conference, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed reacted to the criticism he faced after losing comprehensively to India in the previous game.

South Africa narrowly missed out on a win in the previous game against New Zealand. They are expected to go into the game with an unchanged side. There might be a few changes in Pakistan side. Shoaib Malik can be replaced by Asif Ali or Haris Sohail. Hasan Ali has not had a good run in the tournament so far taking just two wickets and giving runs at an economy rate of 7.76. Mohammad Hasnain might make his World Cup debut replacing Ali.

When will Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Where will Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Lord’s, London.

What time does Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Pakistan vs South Africa cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup clash?

Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.