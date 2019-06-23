Toggle Menu
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat

Pakistan vs South Africa, Pak vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score Today Match: No threat of rain at Lord's London

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online: Pakistan face South Africa in a must-win clash

Pakistan vs South Africa Pak vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After taking heavy criticism for losing to India comprehensively, focus shifts back to cricket as Pakistan take on South Africa at Lord’s, London to stay alive in World Cup 2019. After facing a humiliating defeat from arch-rivals India, we might see a few changes in Pakistan playing XI. South Africa, on the other hand, are expected to field the same side they played against New Zealand. Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed may be inclined to play an extra seamer as Lord’s pitch assists the pacers.

Rain is expected to stay away from Pakistan’s must-win clash. With a bit of grass on the pitch, Proteas batsmen may find it troubling to face in-form fast bowler Mohammad Amir. The Pakistan top order will also face trial by pace as Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada will be looking to get some movement off the pitch in seamer-friendly conditions. Once again, wickets upfront will be the key in this match. Imran Tahir is on the cusp of breaking Allan Donald’s record of most wickets for South Africa in World Cups. The 40-year-old leg spinner needs two more wickets to get his name in record books.

Toss update

Pakistan win the toss, elect to bat first

Battle of out-of-form sides

Hello and welcome to Pakistan vs South Africa live score updates. Pakistan have a perform or perish situation in front of them as they take on the wounded Proteas side. Toss is about to take place. Stay tuned!

Squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

