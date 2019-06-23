Imran Tahir becomes highest wicket-taker for South Africa in World Cups

Imran Tahir, 40, the oldest man at the 2019 World Cup, scripted a record in South Africa’s match against Pakistan – he became the highest wicket-taker for his nation in the history of the World Cup. He picked up figures of 2/41 at The Lord’s in London on Sunday. He was the only frontline South Africa bowler to bowl at an economy rate of less than six as Pakistan raced to a total of 308/7 in the first innings.

Tahir now has 39 World Cup wickets to his name. Alan Donald was previously the highest wicket-taker for South Africa, with 38 World Cup scalps. Shaun Pollock, with 31 wickets, is third on this list.

Imran Tahir is now South Africa’s leading World Cup wicket-taker 🔝 His two wickets so far today have taken him to 39 across editions, one more than Allan Donald’s 38 💪 A true Proteas legend!#CWC19 | #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/XbBhBFTRYX — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2019

Speaking after the innings, Tahir said, “I am really pleased that I did the job for my team and my country. They had a good start so I wanted to get a wicket. I was pleased that I got a wicket in my first over.”

“I have not been good on my caught and bowled so coaching guys were on my back all the time saying I am not good enough but after today I can go and have a word with them,” he added.

Tahir dismissed both openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq on identical scores of 44. The Imam dismissal was a caught-and-bowled dismissal, with Tahir taking a low catch and then bounding off on his trademark celebration.

Shaun Pollock putting a ladybug on Imran Tahir’s shoulder “for luck” might just be the cutest thing you’ll see today 🐞 😍 #CWC19 | #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/yO36qXX2Gd — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 23, 2019

Tahir has 10 wickets in this tournament so far. With only one win apiece, Pakistan and South Africa both need a victory to keep alive their slender hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.