Imran Tahir becomes highest wicket-taker for South Africa in World Cups

Imran Tahir celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman on Sunday (Reuters Photo)

Imran Tahir, 40, the oldest man at the 2019 World Cup, scripted a record in South Africa’s match against Pakistan – he became the highest wicket-taker for his nation in the history of the World Cup. He picked up figures of 2/41 at The Lord’s in London on Sunday. He was the only frontline South Africa bowler to bowl at an economy rate of less than six as Pakistan raced to a total of 308/7 in the first innings.

Tahir now has 39 World Cup wickets to his name. Alan Donald was previously the highest wicket-taker for South Africa, with 38 World Cup scalps. Shaun Pollock, with 31 wickets, is third on this list.

Speaking after the innings, Tahir said, “I am really pleased that I did the job for my team and my country. They had a good start so I wanted to get a wicket. I was pleased that I got a wicket in my first over.”

“I have not been good on my caught and bowled so coaching guys were on my back all the time saying I am not good enough but after today I can go and have a word with them,” he added.

Tahir dismissed both openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq on identical scores of 44. The Imam dismissal was a caught-and-bowled dismissal, with Tahir taking a low catch and then bounding off on his trademark celebration.

Tahir has 10 wickets in this tournament so far. With only one win apiece, Pakistan and South Africa both need a victory to keep alive their slender hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

