Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: ‘Have the other Pakistan finally arrived?’https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/pakistan-vs-new-zealand-twitter-5801602/

World Cup 2019: ‘Have the other Pakistan finally arrived?’

Pakistan continued its revival in the World Cup by halting New Zealand's unbeaten run with a six-wicket victory on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s batsman Babar Azam bows down as teammate Haris Sohail watches on after scoring a century. (AP)

Pakistan continued its revival in the World Cup by halting New Zealand’s unbeaten run with a six-wicket victory on Wednesday. Babar Azam produced a sublime unbeaten century under pressure while Haris Sohail played his part with a fine half-century as Pakistan chased down a target of 238 with five balls to spare. Here are the best reactions-

Meanwhile, the man of the match Babar Azam spoke at the post-match presentation and said, “I think this is the best, because it was a must-win game. Track was a bit slow and also spinning a bit. Idea was always to bat till the end and it worked. When we started, the idea was to play out the fast bowlers, especially Ferguson. But when Santner came and got the ball to rip, we understood that it’s important to keep him off. Idea was to just be careful against him. Hafeez Bhai told me the same, to gauge the pitch and play sensibly. Whenever we play in England, we get good support and I am glad it’s continuing.”

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Pakistan live to fight another day
2 ICC gives Sri Lanka permission to wear second choice ‘lucky yellow jersey’
3 World Cup 2019: ‘There is a constant dialogue between Ravi Shastri, MS Dhoni and all batsmen to improve’