Pakistan vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Pakistan fight for survival

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs New Zealand (Pak vs NZ) Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: Pakistan play for survival against New Zealand in Birmingham on Wednesday.

World Cup 2019, Pak vs NZ Playing 11, Squad, Players List:  Pakistan are to face New Zealand in a must-win clash.

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs New Zealand (Pak vs NZ) Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: Pakistan continue their battle of survival when they face an unstoppable New Zealand in a must-win ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 clash in Birmingham on Wednesday. Pakistan faced severe criticism after their loss to arch-rivals India but their 49-run win over South Africa breathed life into their campaign but the road ahead is a tough one. With just two wins and three losses, Pakistan are at the seventh spot with five points in six games. Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men will now not only have to win the remaining three matches, starting with New Zealand, but also hope that the results in other matches favour them to salvage any hopes of a semifinal berth.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have been invincible so far and currently hold the top position in the points table. The Black Caps, led by inspiration skipper Kane Williamson, have been on a roll ever since they steamrolled Sri Lanka in their opening match. But New Zealand looked vulnerable against South Africa and the West Indies but it was skipper Williamson’s twin hundreds which helped them seal the wins.

With three must-win matches left for Pakistan, the side will go all guns blazing against an unbeaten New Zealand in Birmingham on Wednesday as they meet for ICC Men Cricket World Cup clash. Stay tuned for all the action ahead of the match, the talk around it and Predicted Playing XI

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

