World Cup 2019: Pakistan live to fight another day

Pakistan remained alive in their fight for fourth place after chasing down a target of 238 to beat New Zealand by six wickets at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday. Babar Azam produced a sublime unbeaten century under pressure as Pakistan continued its revival in the World Cup by halting New Zealand’s unbeaten run with a six-wicket victory, here Wednesday.

#SarfarazAhmed hits the winning runs as @TheRealPCB keep their #CWC19 campaign alive with a stirring victory over New Zealand at Edgbaston! #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/AxxsJmGDF1 — ICC (@ICC) 26 June 2019

Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. The start of the match was delayed by an hour because of wet ground condition but no overs were lost.

First innings: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi rattled the top and middle order in a fiery spell but combative half-centuries from James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme helped New Zealand post 237/6. Reduced to 83 for five after electing to bat, New Zealand looked up to skipper Kane Williamson for yet another rescue act but it was Neesham (97 not out) and de Grandhomme (64), who revived the Kiwi innings with their 132-run partnership.

“What a catch! WHAT A CATCH! 🙌

“The skipper knows how important that is!”#SarfarazAhmed takes a superb diving catch and Pakistan’s #CWC19 campaign is well and truly alive! #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/BzjxSVNp8w — ICC (@ICC) 26 June 2019

Second innings: Chasing a tricky target of 238, Fakhar Zaman (9) and Imam-ul-Haq (19) were dismissed early leaving their side in a troublesome position at 44/2. Babar Azam, who became the second fastest man behind South Africa’s Hashim Amla to reach 3,000 ODI runs, steadied the ship and stitched a crucial 66-run partnership with Mohammad Hafeez (32). Hafeez’s departure allowed NZ to apply the pressure but Haris Sohail along with Azam took their time and did not allow any further damage. While Azam went on to score a hundred of the highest order, Sohail, on the other end, played his part with a quality fifty.

Gamechanger: Mohammad Amir drew first blood removing Martin Guptill, but it was Shaheen Afridi who caused New Zealand’s batting collapse at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday. Afridi did not give an inch to Kiwi batsman. He broke the back of the BlackCaps batting order taking the wickets of Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, and Tom Latham.

The unstoppable @ishaheenafridi did the early damage for @TheRealPCB, helping restrict the usually explosive Kiwi top order. Watch all the wickets fall here 👇#WeHaveWeWill #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/HdMQxcX6Xi — ICC (@ICC) 26 June 2019

Scorecard: NZ-237/6 (50 ovs) | PAK-238/4 (48.2)