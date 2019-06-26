Toggle Menu
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Pak vs NZ LIVE: Damp outfield due to excessive water

Pakistan vs New Zealand (Pak vs NZ) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: Unbeaten New Zealand have 11 points from six games; seventh-place Pakistan has five points with an outside chance of advancing.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online: New Zealand take on Pakistan on Wednesday.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pak vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Often the quiet achiever at Cricket World Cups, New Zealand can secure their eighth semi-final spot with a win against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday. The unbeaten Black Caps have 11 points from six games. Pakistan, on the other hand, are seventh-placed with five points and will aim to keep their play-offs hopes alive.

The two teams have history at the World Cup. Pakistan is hoping for a repeat of 1992 when it endured a poor start, before going on to win the title after beating New Zealand in the semifinals with its future prime minister, Imran Khan, hitting 44. Who will win today’ encounter? Catch live score and updates of Pak vs NZ.

Live Blog

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Pak vs NZ LIVE:

Update on rain

Well the good news is that even though Birmingham saw light rain during the day, it has now subsided. The outfield, however, is damp from excessive water beneath the covers

PAK vs NZ LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Cricket World Cup clash between a desperate Pakistan against an unbeaten New Zealand. Stay tuned for live score and updates from Birmingham.

Teams:

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain

