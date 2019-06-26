Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Pak vs NZ LIVE: Damp outfield due to excessive water

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pak vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Often the quiet achiever at Cricket World Cups, New Zealand can secure their eighth semi-final spot with a win against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday. The unbeaten Black Caps have 11 points from six games. Pakistan, on the other hand, are seventh-placed with five points and will aim to keep their play-offs hopes alive.

The two teams have history at the World Cup. Pakistan is hoping for a repeat of 1992 when it endured a poor start, before going on to win the title after beating New Zealand in the semifinals with its future prime minister, Imran Khan, hitting 44. Who will win today’ encounter? Catch live score and updates of Pak vs NZ.