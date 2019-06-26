Pakistan vs New Zealand, Birmingham Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Rains expected to stay away

Pakistan vs New Zealand (Pak vs NZ) World Cup 2019, Birmingham Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Pakistan and New Zealand clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday in a match that could have big implications on the World Cup points table. New Zealand can seal their place in the semifinals with a win on Wednesday, while Pakistan need to collect full points to keep their campaign afloat.

New Zealand are in second position on the points table but can reclaim top spot if they win against Pakistan. Their next matches are against Australia and England. Pakistan have matches remaining against Afghanistan and Bangladesh and will fancy their chances of a top four finish if they can manage a win against New Zealand.

Weather Conditions: There were thundershowers in Birmingham on Tuesday but the skies are expected to be clear for the match on Wednesday. Weather forecasts show that there shall be low clouds in the morning but that they shall clear away around noon and that skies will continue to clear up through the course of the day. Rain is expected to stay away.

Pitch Report: The pitch was two-paced in the last match that was played here, between New Zealand and South Africa, and that may suit Pakistan more than New Zealand. They may even think of packing their playing XI with spinners to give maximum discomfiture to the Kiwi batsmen. The team batting second has enjoyed an advantage at this ground in the recent past.