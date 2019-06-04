STATS: Pakistan end 11-match losing streak, Jos Buttler slams fastest ton in a World Cup for England

Pakistan shocked England by 14 runs to register their first win in the ICC World Cup 2019 in Trent Bridge on Monday. With this win, the men-in-green ended their long losing streak in one-day internationals. For England, it was bitter defeat as they failed to reach the target despite two centuries for the World Cup host nation.

Advertising

Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103) were guiding the tournament favourites towards an imposing target of 349. The pair put on 130 for the fifth wicket but both were out shortly after reaching their hundreds and the tail had too much to do. More than 650 runs were scored in the match and here are the best statistics from it-

# Pakistan’s victory over England ended their run of 11 consecutive losses in one-day internationals (ODIs)

# England (334) v Pakistan (348) was the second highest scoring game in Cricket World Cup history after Australia v Sri Lanka in March 2015 (688).

Advertising

# England have now recorded the second highest total batting second in a World Cup game. Incidentally, the first was also by the Three Lions- 338/8 vs India. Ireland with 329/7 vs England and Zimbabwe with 326/10 vs Ireland follow thereafter.

# This is the first time that England have lost an ODI at home when chasing since September 5th, 2015: 21 matches ago.

# No team has ever chased down a total of 328 or more in a Cricket World Cup match. The biggest previous chase in the tournament was Ireland in 2011, beating England’s first innings total of 327.

# England became the joint-highest at achieving 300+ totals in most consecutive ODI innings for a team, with Australia (6) in 2007, England (6) in 2019, Sri Lanka (5), 2006 and India (5), 2017.

# This is the first time, two players have scored centuries for England in a World Cup game.

# This is the first time, two players have scored centuries in a World Cup defeat.

# Jos Buttler’s 103 runs from 75 deliveries is the ninth fastest century in Cricket World Cup history.

# His 75-ball ton is also the fastest ever in a World Cup by an England player

# Joe Root has hit 15 ODI centuries since his debut in May 2013; seven more than any other England player. Furthermore, Root has 15 100+ scores in his ODI career; three more than any other England player in history.

# Jos Buttler has hit 300+ boundary fours in his ODI career; the 14th England player to reach this landmark.

# Chris Woakes has taken four catches against Pakistan; the most of any England fielder (excl. wicketkeepers) in a Cricket World Cup match.

# Babar Azam has reached a half-century in four of his last six ODI knocks, with two of those coming at Trent Bridge.

Advertising

# Shoaib Malik achieved the second-longest gap between two appearances in the World Cup, with Anderson Cummins (WI/CAN) leading with 14 years and 362 days, then Shoaib Malik (PAK) with 12 years and 74 days and, Liam Plunkett (ENG) with 12 years and 39 days.