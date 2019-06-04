World Cup 2019: Pakistan stun tournament favourites England in Trent Bridge thriller

Pakistan stunned tournament favourites England after beating them by 14 runs in a nail-biting thriller in Trent Bridge on Monday to register their first win in the ICC World Cup 2019. This is the first time that England have lost an ODI at home when chasing since September 5th 2015: 21 matches ago

11 ODI losses in a row, comprehensively beaten in their opening #CWC19 encounter, Pakistan bounce back with a brilliant win over England at Trent Bridge. 🔥 They have beaten the hosts – and tournament favourites – by 14 runs! pic.twitter.com/Pmz5Am6YdE — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 3 June 2019

Toss: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl first as he prepared to unleash fast bowler Mark Wood against Pakistan.

First innings: Even after putting a brilliant show, Mohammad Hafeez missed out on becoming the first century-maker of the World Cup, but a vastly improved batting display from Pakistan saw them make 348 for eight against England at Trent Bridge on Monday. Hafeez made the most of a reprieve when Jason Roy floored a routine chance at mid-off following a skied drive off Adil Rashid, with the batsman on 14. A couple of half-centuries from Babar Azam (63) and the captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed (55), the Pakistan side made a major statement of improvement, who had collapsed to 105 all out in a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies in their World Cup opener on Friday.

Second innings: Going after a target of 349, England got off to a lost Jason Roy for 8 before steadying the ship. However, they slumped to 128/4 after Ben Stokes was caught behind off Shoaib Malik for 13. Jonny Bairstow (32) and Eoin Morgan (9) were the other batsmen out. However, centuries from Joe Root and Jos Buttler brought them back in the match. However, with the loss of wicket towards the end, England fell short of the target.

Congratulations to @MHafeez22 on being adjudged the Player of the Match! pic.twitter.com/2n443nGBr3 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 3 June 2019

Gamechanger: Mohammad Hafeez’s brilliant innings of 84 from 62 balls including eight fours and two sixes, along with Babar Azam’s 63 and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed quickfire 55 were the gamechangers in the match as Pakistan went on to pose a big total.

Captains Speak:

Sarfaraz, Pakistan captain: It’s a great team effort. Credit to batsmen for taking us to 350. Then bowlers bowled really well today. Confidence booster for the future. Hopefully we’ll play better cricket from here. Not easy to come back from 11 losses in a row.

Morgan, England captain: Very good game of cricket. Great advert for the tournament. Extremely disappointed to be at the wrong end especially when it got so tight. Thought we were outfielded today. Probably the difference between the sides. It was way below par today. Probably cost us 15-20 runs. They bowled well

Scorecard: PAK 348/8 (50 ovs) | ENG 334/9 (50 ovs)