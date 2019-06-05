World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: When and where to watch PAK vs BAN

Pakistan take on Bangladesh in their second and final warm-up match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday. Pakistan have been winless in their last 11 ODIs and their World Cup campaign got off to a worst possible start in the United Kingdom when they lost their warm-up match to Afghanistan by 3 wickets on Friday. With Pakistan arriving in England a month ago, it was supposed to be an ideal build-up for the 50-over mega event. But a 0-4 result in the ODI series against World hosts England has compounded their worries. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led squad was also blanked by Australia in a five-match series in the UAE and its last ODI win came against South Africa in January when it eventually lost the rubber.

PAK vs BAN Score, Updates

When is Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match will take place on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Where is Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match will be played at Sophia Gardens.

What time does Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match begin?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match begins at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh warm-up match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports Select.

How do I watch online live streaming of Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.