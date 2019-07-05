Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Pak vs Ban Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Winning the toss will be crucial for Pakistan’s chances to make it into the World Cup 2019 semi-finals, even if they look almost possible. If Sarfraz Ahmed wins the toss, he will surely look to bat and try to post a mammoth total at Lord’s, London. Pakistan will automatically crash out of the semi-finals race if Mashrafe Mortaza wins the toss.

Pakistan batsmen are expected to come out all guns blazing against the Bangladesh bowling lineup. Pakistan’s highest total in World Cup history is 349 and the highest Bangladesh have conceded is 386 which happened earlier in the tournament against England. If the pitch favours the batting a 350-plus score is possible but Pakistan batsmen will have to bat out of their skin to post such a total. Bangladesh bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be the ones to watch out for. Mustafizur is in fine form having taken his first World Cup five-wicket haul in the previous fixture against India.