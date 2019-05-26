Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match Live Score: Toss delayed due to rain

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Pak vs Ban) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match Live Score: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in their second men’s ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday. Pakistan lost their first warm-up match to Afghanistan by three wickets at Bristol on Friday. Babar Azam slammed a century while Shoaib Malik came close to half-century but it was not enough to break their 11 ODI match losing streak.

Bangladesh come into the game after winning the Tri-Nation one-day series in Ireland, beating West Indies in the final. Bangladesh’s top-order consisting of Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim has been in top form and the Bangla Tigers’ kickstart their practice for the World Cup with the clash against Pakistan.