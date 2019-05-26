Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match Live Score: Toss delayed due to rain

Toggle Menu
Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Pak vs Ban) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match Live Cricket Score: Pakistan hope to end losing streak as they take on Bangladesh in second practice match.

World Cup 2019 Practice Match, Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in their second warm-up match. (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Pak vs Ban) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match Live Score: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in their second men’s ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday. Pakistan lost their first warm-up match to Afghanistan by three wickets at Bristol on Friday. Babar Azam slammed a century while Shoaib Malik came close to half-century but it was not enough to break their 11 ODI match losing streak.

Bangladesh come into the game after winning the Tri-Nation one-day series in Ireland, beating West Indies in the final. Bangladesh’s top-order consisting of Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim has been in top form and the Bangla Tigers’ kickstart their practice for the World Cup with the clash against Pakistan.

Live Blog

Toss delay

It is pouring in Cardiff. The covers are on and the toss has been delayed due to rain! Stay tuned for further updates!

Raining!!!

Oh, oh! It is raining in Cardiff! Is that bad news for the two sides and the fans?

PAK vs BAN

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Practice match ahead of the men's cricket World Cup between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Follow this page for live score and updates!

Squads

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

