World Cup 2019: Pakistan’s young guns fire in demolition of Bangladesh

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs at Lord’s in London on Friday to end the World Cup with 11 points, tied with fourth-placed New Zealand but with an inferior net run rate. Bangladesh end the World Cup at seventh place, behind Sri Lanka, with 7 points. Shaheen Afridi (6/35) became the youngest to take a five-wicket haul in World Cup history while Imam ul Haq (100) starred with the bat in the first innings.

Advertising

Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

First Innings: After losing Fakhar Zaman early on 13, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq helped Pakistan regain control as the duo scored their respective half-centuries. They added 157 runs for the second wicket. Saifuddin got the breakthrough as Azam fell for 96. Imam-ul-Haq carried on and scored his maiden World Cup century but he got out hit wicket on the next delivery he faced. After Imam’s wicket, Pakistan lost a flurry of wickets. Mohammad Hafeez got out after getting a start. Sarfraz Ahmed got retired hurt by Imad Wasim’s shot. Imad continued to attack and helped Pakistan get past 300 in the penultimate over. He missed out on his half-century. Mustafizur Rahman got another five-wicket haul in World Cup 2019.

Second Innings: Shaheen Afridi (6/35), the youngest to take a five-wicket haul in World Cup history, and Shakib al Hasan, the current leading run-getter in the 2019 World Cup, were the stars of the second innings. Shakib (64) put on another valiant effort in the middle of the innings as wickets fell all around him. Afridi took the key wickets of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib al Hasan at the top of the order and then came back to deliver the killing blow in his second spell. He finished with figures of 6/35 in 9.1 overs.

Gamechanger: Shaheen Afridi, the youngest to take a five-wicket haul in World Cup history, took the key wickets of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib al Hasan to decide the course of the match. He then came back towards the end to dismiss Mahmudullah and bowl out Mustafizur with the last ball of the day and Pakistan’s World Cup campaign.

Brief Scores: PAK 315/9 (50 overs) | BAN 221 all out (44.1 overs)