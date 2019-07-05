Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Pakistan in search of a miracle

After having an inconsistent campaign, 1992 World Cup champions Pakistan will lock horns with Bangladesh in their final league fixture on Friday. While Bangladesh are out of the semi-final race, the Sarfaraz Ahmed side still have a minuscule possibility of making it to the final four.

Pakistan can only make it to the semis if they bat first against Bangladesh and will have to win the contest by at least 308 runs to overtake New Zealand on net run rate. If they score 308 runs and dismiss Bangladesh for 0, they qualify for the semis. If they score 350 and win by 312 runs, they qualify. If they score 400 and win by 316 runs, they qualify. If they score less than 308, they cannot qualify. No ODI has been won by more than 300 runs in history. Pakistan cannot qualify if they bat second as they would need to overhaul the target in less than zero balls, a mathematical impossibility.