Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where PAK vs AUS

Pakistan vs Australia, Pak vs Aus Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Australia is favoured to win the group-stage encounter against Pakistan at Somerset’s County Ground on Wednesday, but the odds don’t matter. Pakistan was bounced out for 105 in its tournament-opening loss to West Indies but rallied to beat top-ranked England, a pre-tournament title favourite, to end a run of 11 straight defeats. Pakistan have won just one of their last 14 matches against champions Australia, the five-times World Cup winners.

Australia lost to India on Sunday by 36 runs, after winning its games against West Indies and Afghanistan. Seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of the game after suffering a side strain during his side’s 36-run defeat to India. Australia have flown in all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as his replacement. With wet weather expected, the captain winning the toss will likely want to bowl first and take their chances on the Duckworth-Lewis revised run-rate targets. Pakistan’s third game, against Sri Lanka, was washed out without a ball being bowled last Friday in nearby Bristol and the teams had to share the points

When will Pakistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Pakistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Where will Pakistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Pakistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Somerset County Ground.

What time does Pakistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Pakistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash?

The Pakistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.