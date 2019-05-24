World Cup 2019 LIVE, Pakistan vs Afghanistan Practice Match Live Cricket Score Online: Pakistan desperate to return to winning ways

Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup Practice Match Live Cricket Score Online: After ten straight ODI defeats, Pakistan will be keen to gather some upward momentum ahead of the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in the United Kingdom with a strong performance against dark horses, Afghanistan. Pakistan will be hoping that recalls for out-of-sorts left-armer Mohammad Amir, who missed the final four England games with chicken-pox, and 33-year old all-rounder Wahab Riaz, who last played ODI cricket in June 2017, can catalyse something of a resurgence for Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side, as they seek to break their duck which has inconveniently come at the foot of cricket’s flagship tournament.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan skittled for 138 in a woeful batting display in Belfast as Ireland prevailed comfortably by 78 runs. That being said, with seven wins from their last 10 games in the 50-over format, the lowest ranked team in this World Cup will enter this game with plenty of confidence.
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan are desperate for a win in order to gain much-needed confidence for the crucial tournament after coming from ten straight defeats. Follow this page for live score and updates.