World Cup 2019 LIVE, Pakistan vs Afghanistan Practice Match Live Cricket Score Online: Pakistan desperate to return to winning ways

Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup Practice Match Live Cricket Score Online: After ten straight ODI defeats, Pakistan will be keen to gather some upward momentum ahead of the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in the United Kingdom with a strong performance against dark horses, Afghanistan. Pakistan will be hoping that recalls for out-of-sorts left-armer Mohammad Amir, who missed the final four England games with chicken-pox, and 33-year old all-rounder Wahab Riaz, who last played ODI cricket in June 2017, can catalyse something of a resurgence for Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side, as they seek to break their duck which has inconveniently come at the foot of cricket’s flagship tournament.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan skittled for 138 in a woeful batting display in Belfast as Ireland prevailed comfortably by 78 runs. That being said, with seven wins from their last 10 games in the 50-over format, the lowest ranked team in this World Cup will enter this game with plenty of confidence.