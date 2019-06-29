World Cup 2019: Pakistan move to fourth after surviving late scare against Afghanistan

Former champions Pakistan keep their semi-final hopes alive after coming out of the right end of a nervy thriller by defeating Afghanistan by 3 wickets at Headingley Ground in Leeds on Saturday.

Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat

First innings: Afghanistan were restricted to just 227/9 after pacer Shaheen Afridi bamboozled the batting order with his 4/47 claiming important wickets of Gulbadin Naib and Hashmatullah Shahidi. The batsmen threw their wickets very easily early on, and Afghanistan were down to 57/3 after 12 overs. Contributions from Asghar Afghan (42 off 35) and Najibullah Zadran (42 off 54) later on gave the bowlers something to bowl at.

Imad Wasim also bagged two wickets, and most importantly Afghanistan batsman Rahmat Shah’s. Then, Asghar and wicket-keeper batsman Ikram Ali Khil (24) tried to resurrect the innings with a 64-run stand. Eventually, the former Afghanistan captain’s innings, comprised of three fours and two sixes, came to an end after he was bowled by Shadab Khan. Later on, Najibullah Zadran’s 42 guided Afghanistan to set a target of 228 for Pakistan.

Second innings: Pakistan stumbled along the way, losing their first wicket in the second ball of the innings itself when Fakhar Zaman was dismissed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Although Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam controlled the game well with a 72-run stand, Afghanistan’s spin attack soon proved to be heavy for them, as Pakistan were reduced to 156/6 before the second powerplay ended.

After Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail and captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed left the pitch, Imad Wasim took the responsibility of guiding his team to a nervy win in the death overs. Having the blistering Wahab Riaz on the other side, his knock of 49* proved to be vital to keep Pakistan’s hopes well alive in the World Cup, when Pakistan wrapped up the game with just two balls left.

Gamechanger: After claiming two wickets to dismantle Afghanistan’s batting attack, Imad Wasim flashed his blade with responsibility when Pakistan found themselves in a dire situation after 39 overs. From needing 72 runs from 66 balls, and just four wickets in hand, Wasim’s controlled knock (49 not out in 54 balls) in the death overs won Pakistan the match.

Captains Speak:

Gulbadin Naib | Losing skipper: “Fought really well. Gave 100%. We missed opportunities to win. Credit to Pakistan, they controlled their nerves. Imad played really well. Shadad did well too, rotated strike. In this tournament, you’ll face these kinds of situations. Bad luck for us today, Hamid Hassan was injured. If he would’ve been there, would’ve been difficult for Pakistan. That was the turning point. Batsman need to take more responsibility. Thank you to the tremendous crowd here.”

Scorecard: AFG 227/9 (50 ovs) | PAK 230/7 (49.4 ovs)

