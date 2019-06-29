Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE: Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, PAK vs AFG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rain will not play spoilsport as Pakistan take on Afghanistan in another must-win clash. Pakistan have been ticking all the right boxes in their previous two games. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side got the better of New Zealand in their previous match becoming the first team to beat Kiwis in the ongoing tournament. Pakistan are currently in sixth place in the points table with seven points from seven games. They will look to beat Afghanistan by a big margin in order to better their net run rate which will come in handy to qualify for the semi-final spot.

Afghanistan, on the other side, can play party poopers by beating Pakistan and pulling off a major upset. Afghanistan are yet to register their first win in the tournament. They have lost seven matches on the trot. The closest they came to winning was against India. They lost the match by just 11 runs. In the previous game, they were outclassed by Bangladesh. Their batting has been the main reason behind the unsuccessful run. Pakistan bowlers will prey on them if the conditions assist them at Headingley, Leeds.