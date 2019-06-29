Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE: Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, PAK vs AFG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rain will not play spoilsport as Pakistan take on Afghanistan in another must-win clash. Pakistan have been ticking all the right boxes in their previous two games. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side got the better of New Zealand in their previous match becoming the first team to beat Kiwis in the ongoing tournament. Pakistan are currently in sixth place in the points table with seven points from seven games. They will look to beat Afghanistan by a big margin in order to better their net run rate which will come in handy to qualify for the semi-final spot.
Afghanistan, on the other side, can play party poopers by beating Pakistan and pulling off a major upset. Afghanistan are yet to register their first win in the tournament. They have lost seven matches on the trot. The closest they came to winning was against India. They lost the match by just 11 runs. In the previous game, they were outclassed by Bangladesh. Their batting has been the main reason behind the unsuccessful run. Pakistan bowlers will prey on them if the conditions assist them at Headingley, Leeds.
Shah takes on Amir
After playing a maiden over, Rahmat Shah decides to take on Mohammad Amir. Shah hits two boundaries from the over. First, a beautiful drive to long on followed by a pull shot. AFG - 17/0 in 4 overs
FOUR!
First boundary for Afghanistan. Gulbadin Naib hits one to long off. The ploy to give Wasim the new ball does not seem to be working. AFG - 9/0 in 3 overs
Maiden from Amir
Mohammad Amir opens the bowling from the other end. A maiden over to start with as he keeps Rahmat Shah on the back foot. AFG - 5/0 in 2 overs
Decent start for Afghanistan
Opening with Imad Wasim does not really do wonders for Pakistan. Maybe Sarfraz thought that Imad will be lethal against the two right-handed batsman in the middle and the ball skidding. Five runs from the first over. AFG - 5/0 in 1 over
First innings underway
Interestingly, Imad Wasim with the new ball instead of Mohammad Amir. More interestingly, no slip in place.
Pakistan field unchanged XI
Sarfraz Ahmed: We wanted to bat first as well but toss is not in our hands. Our bowlers are doing well, so we'll try to restrict them and chase the target. We are focusing on this match, not focusing on the next game. Wahab is fine, he's playing today, hence we are playing with the same team.
Only one change in Afghanistan side
Gulbadin Naib: It's a sunny day and weather is warm, it'll help spinners in the second innings. Pakistan is a good side but we beat them in the warm-up game. We'll try to give our 100% today. We are looking forward to put a good show today. Hamid is back in the side in place of Dawlat Zadran.
Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi
Toss update
Gulbadin Naib wins the toss and elects to bat first.
Another knockout for Pakistan
Hello and welcome to Pakistan vs Afghanistan live blog. It is quite clear that Pakistan need to win their remaining games to qualify for the semis but they will also look to increase their net run rate with a big win against minnows Afghanistan.