Toggle Menu
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where is Pak vs Afg clash?https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/pakistan-vs-afghanistan-live-streaming-match-timings-ist-tv-channels-5805672/

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where is Pak vs Afg clash?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan (Pak vs Afg) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019: Pakistan's World Cup campaign is back on track again, with another win against Afghanistan would edge them even closer to a semi-final berth.

Babar Azam, Fastest to 3000 odi runs, Babar Azam ODI records, Babar Azam world cup hundred, Vivian Richards, Hashim Amla, New Zealand vs Pakistan, Pakistan vs New Zealand, PAK vs NZ, NZ vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2019,
Pakistan would look to Babar Azam again to defeat their neighbours, Afghanistan. (File Photo)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Pak vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan were without any hope after they were defeated by India in a high-stakes match by 89 runs, but after their back-to-back wins against South Africa and New Zealand, the Men in Green can see light at the end of the tunnel. Owing to the inclusion of Haris Sohail, Babar Azam’s form and Mohammad Amir’s viciousness with the ball, Pakistan are now in a position where they can still qualify for the semi-finals if other results go in their favour.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are winless in the entire tournament, although they did come close to defeating India, but they ultimately lost by 11 runs. Their skipper Gulbadin Naib had joked that they would drown Bangladesh along with themselves, but that didn’t happen too, because of a Shakib Al Hasan all-round masterclass. Still fighting for their dignity, they would look to cause an upset and provide atleast one opportunity for jubilation for their fans. For that to happen, their star men Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan have to be in fine form against Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men.

When will Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup clash will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Advertising

Where will Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Headingley Carnegie Ground at Leeds.

What time does Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup clash?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Pakistan fans stay back to clean stadium after win against New Zealand
2 Sri Lanka vs South Africa: This win feels bittersweet, came little bit too late, says Faf du Plessis
3 Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Leeds Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Weather unlikely to hinder Pak vs Afg clash