Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where is Pak vs Afg clash?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Pak vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan were without any hope after they were defeated by India in a high-stakes match by 89 runs, but after their back-to-back wins against South Africa and New Zealand, the Men in Green can see light at the end of the tunnel. Owing to the inclusion of Haris Sohail, Babar Azam’s form and Mohammad Amir’s viciousness with the ball, Pakistan are now in a position where they can still qualify for the semi-finals if other results go in their favour.

Advertising

On the other hand, Afghanistan are winless in the entire tournament, although they did come close to defeating India, but they ultimately lost by 11 runs. Their skipper Gulbadin Naib had joked that they would drown Bangladesh along with themselves, but that didn’t happen too, because of a Shakib Al Hasan all-round masterclass. Still fighting for their dignity, they would look to cause an upset and provide atleast one opportunity for jubilation for their fans. For that to happen, their star men Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan have to be in fine form against Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men.

When will Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup clash will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Advertising

Where will Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Headingley Carnegie Ground at Leeds.

What time does Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup clash?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.