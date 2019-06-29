Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Leeds Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Weather unlikely to hinder Pak vs Afg clash

Pakistan vs Afghanistan (Pak vs Afg) World Cup 2019, Leeds Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Pakistan will look to carry forward their surge in ICC World Cup 2019 with a win against Afghanistan at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday. With seven points from seven matches, the Asian side still have a chance of making it to the knockout stages. However, for that, they have to win all of their remaining fixtures and also hope that the outcome of New Zealand and England’s matches fall in their favour.

Afghanistan would be wary of a resurgent Pakistan, where Babar Azam and Haris Sohail have been in good form with the bat while Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi will once agains spearhead the bowling. Gulbadin Naib’s men have pride to play for and will be aiming for their first win in the World Cup-saving a bit of dignity in the process.

WEATHER REPORT: It seems that the weather won’t hinder the contest between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday. There are no signs of rain and one can expect a bright and maybe even, the scorching atmosphere at the Headingley Carnegie Ground. As per the Accuweather prediction, the temperature will hover around 20 to 28 degree Celsius. The humidity will also be within 50s and 70s during the course of the game.

PITCH REPORT: Saturday’s clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan might disappoint the likes of Babar Azam and Rahmat Shah. The pitch has been termed as spinner friendly, and the deck is expected to slow down as the game progresses. Because of the conditions, whoever wins the toss tomorrow might look to bat first, so that they can put the opposition under pressure in the second innings with their spin-attack.