Watch: Fans assault each other during Pakistan vs Afghanistan, two evicted

While Pakistan were up against the Afghanistan batting order in a World Cup 2019 clash on Saturday, asserting their bowling dominance at Headingley Carnegie Ground at Leeds, altercations between two sets of fans smeared the spirit of the contest.

According to reports, at least two fans have been evicted from the ground premises after clashes broke out between the faithful of Pakistan and Afghanistan. It’s not often that physical clashes amongst fans are heard of in ICC events.

The clashes began before the match even began after a series of unfriendly banter and insults from opposition camps, and it continued even after the match had started.

Security personnel had to intervene to break the physically engaged fans who had indeliberately assaulted journalists on the scene as well.

In a possibly related incident, some fans were even spotted entering the premises of the Headingley Ground illegally by jumping the boundary wall.

In the first innings of the match, Afghanistan are 181/6 after 39 overs against Pakistan.