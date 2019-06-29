‘Tactical blunder by captain’: Twitter rages after Pakistan get out of jail vs Afghanistan

Pakistan won a last-over thriller against Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday to keep their World Cup semi dreams well and alive. Gulbadin Naib, bringing himself on in the 46th over of the Pakistan innings, conceded 18 runs as Pakistan reached home with two balls to spare.

Following the match, there have been questions raised as to why Naib brought himself on in such a crucial part of the match.

Here are some of the reactions about the match:

Afghanistan had the game firmly in their hands till the 46th over with Pakistan needing 46 from 5. A tactical blunder by the captain to get himself on along with missing out on a DRS lbw of Imad due to a poor appeal earlier has cost them the match. Well played Imad #PAKvAFG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 29, 2019

Why on the earth you decided to bring yourself on, Gulbadin…. why? #AFGvPAK #PAKvAFG #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 29, 2019

Legend says the Afghan is full of heart & grit. Never goes down without a fight. This World Cup has shown us that. Great performances by the team. I hope they get a lot more opportunities at the international stage & evolve as one of the top international teams. #PAKVAFG #CWC19 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 29, 2019

Worst over of the world cup. #PAKvAFG — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 29, 2019

Phew….Thrill-A-Minute Pakistan dodges a bullet. A serious one. Imad Wasim…you beauty. But more importantly, Pakistan’s Wild-Card entry—Wahab Riaz keeps the dream intact with a broken finger. Take a bow 🙇‍♂️ #CWC19 #PakvAfg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2019

The standard of umpiring and captaincy in question today…. #CWC19 #PakvAfg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2019

Gulbadin, who got hit for 10 off his last over, bringing himself back on for the final over to defend 6 is club captain shithousery at its best. #PAKvAFG — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) June 29, 2019

Even Geoffrey Boycott’s granny would have caught that simple throw and run out Wahab. Not impressed with Gulbadin – 8 full-tosses and then this. Heart goes out to Afghanistan. Great match. #PAKvAFG — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) June 29, 2019

This is Pakistan’s world cup. Too many coincidences & too much luck on their side. Imad was clearly lbw but umpire ruled him not out. And he eventually took Pakistan to a thrilling win. Hv always been impressed by his temperament. Should be Man of the Match #CWC19 #PAKvAFG — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 29, 2019

Surely surely the brave men of Afghanistan deserved to win this.. the match of the World Cup so far with that edge of historical scars that makes cricket the ultimate sub continental spectacle.. Pakistan get out of jail yet again.. #PAKvAFG — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 29, 2019









Afghanistan have been winless in this World Cup so far.