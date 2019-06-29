Toggle Menu
‘Tactical blunder by captain’: Twitter rages after Pakistan get out of jail vs Afghanistan

Pakistan won a last-over thriller against Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday to keep their World Cup semi dreams well and alive.

Shadab Khan leaves the field after being dismissed against Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday (AP Photo)

Pakistan won a last-over thriller against Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday to keep their World Cup semi dreams well and alive. Gulbadin Naib, bringing himself on in the 46th over of the Pakistan innings, conceded 18 runs as Pakistan reached home with two balls to spare.

Following the match, there have been questions raised as to why Naib brought himself on in such a crucial part of the match.

Here are some of the reactions about the match:

Afghanistan have been winless in this World Cup so far.

