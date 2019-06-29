Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for PAK vs AFG, AUS vs NZ

Pakistan vs Afghanistan (Pak vs Afg), New Zealand vs Australia (NZ vs Aus) Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: After a harrowing start, Pakistan have finally managed to hit the right notes with the Sarfraz Ahmed-led unit seeing their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals improve. After losing three of their first five matches, Pakistan secured consecutive victories against South Africa and New Zealand. Now, with momentum on their side, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side would look to triumph over winless Afghanistan to edge closer to a top-four spot.

Meanwhile, defending champions Australia would look to solidify their position on the top of the table by defeating their Oceanic partner, The Black Caps who have just been shocked by Babar Azam’s brilliant 101 not-out knock on Wednesday. Despite progressing to the semi-finals, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch indicated that he doesn’t want to mess with the winning combination and has virtually ruled out resting frontline quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

PROBABLE XI:

PAK: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

AFG: Gulbadin Naib (c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

DREAM XI PICKS: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Najibullah Zadran

AUS: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glen Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

NZ: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

DREAM XI PICKS: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Kane Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham