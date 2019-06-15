Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
114/1 (25.5)
South Africa
vs
125 (34.1)
Afghanistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs Australia Highlights: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs
World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s uncle hopes for an India win against Pakistanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/pakistan-sarfaraz-ahmed-uncle-ind-vs-pak-5782511/

World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s uncle hopes for an India win against Pakistan

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's s uncle Mehboob Hassan backed India to succeed when they go head to head with their traditional rival in Manchester on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed watching on during their game against Australia. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s s uncle Mehboob Hassan backed India to succeed when they go head to head with their traditional rival in Manchester on Sunday. Hassan hoped on Saturday that not only India’s triumph against Pakistan but in the tournament as a whole.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s uncle Mehboob Hassan (Source: ANI)

“World Cup is very important. I hope India comes out triumphant against Pakistan. Every match is important, but I just hope India comes out as winner,” Hassan told ANI.

Hassan also hoped for the 32-year-old Pakistan captain’s good performance in the match, but asserted that Pakistan will be overpowered by the “world-class players” of India.

“I wish my nephew performs well in the match. He is my nephew. It does not matter that he plays for Pakistan. In tomorrow’s match, I hope he performs well. If he keeps on performing well, he can hold on to his captaincy. But the World Cup will be won by our India,” Hassan said.

Advertising

While he believes that Pakistan has good bowlers in their team, Hassan told that not every match can be dictated by the bowling attack, whereas India shines in every department of the game.

“Every player in the Indian team is a world-class player. Our country will be the winner of the World Cup. Pakistan’s players are not well equipped to tackle every situation. Bowlers do not win you each game. The batsmen also need to step up,” he added.

Hassan also hoped for the betterment of the relations between both the countries, and told that he has his faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

India will be looking to consolidate their position in the top four in the table by getting their third win in the World Cup after their last match against New Zealand was washed out.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Best bowler in history of World Cups’, Twitter gushes over Mitchell Starc
2 World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc headline Australia’s third win in a row
3 ‘How do you want to be remembered?’, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur asks his players before India game