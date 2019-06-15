World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s uncle hopes for an India win against Pakistan

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s s uncle Mehboob Hassan backed India to succeed when they go head to head with their traditional rival in Manchester on Sunday. Hassan hoped on Saturday that not only India’s triumph against Pakistan but in the tournament as a whole.

“World Cup is very important. I hope India comes out triumphant against Pakistan. Every match is important, but I just hope India comes out as winner,” Hassan told ANI.

Hassan also hoped for the 32-year-old Pakistan captain’s good performance in the match, but asserted that Pakistan will be overpowered by the “world-class players” of India.

“I wish my nephew performs well in the match. He is my nephew. It does not matter that he plays for Pakistan. In tomorrow’s match, I hope he performs well. If he keeps on performing well, he can hold on to his captaincy. But the World Cup will be won by our India,” Hassan said.

While he believes that Pakistan has good bowlers in their team, Hassan told that not every match can be dictated by the bowling attack, whereas India shines in every department of the game.

“Every player in the Indian team is a world-class player. Our country will be the winner of the World Cup. Pakistan’s players are not well equipped to tackle every situation. Bowlers do not win you each game. The batsmen also need to step up,” he added.

Hassan also hoped for the betterment of the relations between both the countries, and told that he has his faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India will be looking to consolidate their position in the top four in the table by getting their third win in the World Cup after their last match against New Zealand was washed out.