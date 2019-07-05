World Cup 2019: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed refuses to give up on semifinal chances

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, speaking at a press conference on the eve of their last World Cup group match against Bangladesh on Friday, said that his team do need a miracle to overhaul New Zealand’s net run rate and clinch the last remaining spot in the semifinals. However, he also admitted that his team will need nothing short of a miracle and that his team’s first priority is to win the match.

“Obviously, we are here to win all the matches,” said Sarfaraz, whose team have lost their past four one-day internationals against a fast-improving Bangladesh.

“We will do our best to win the last game as well to end on a high and we will do our best to achieve that but we need to be realistic, but if Allah helps then miracles can happen,” he said.

“It’s like you score 600, 500, 400 on a pitch then you think you can get the other team out for 50 and then win by a 316-run margin. If you think realistically, then we can only try.

“But the first real thing will be to win the match.”

England’s victory against New Zealand on Wednesday has left Pakistan with a virtually impossible task.

If Pakistan bat first against Bangladesh, they need to win by at least 308 runs to overtake New Zealand on net run rate. If they score 308 runs and dismiss Bangladesh for 0, they qualify for the semis. If they score 350 and win by 312 runs, they qualify. If they score 400 and win by 316 runs, they qualify. If they score less than 308, they cannot qualify.

No ODI has been won by more than 300 runs in history.

Pakistan cannot qualify if they bat second as they would need to overhaul the target in less than zero balls, a mathematical impossibility.

“If you look at the tournament then, realistically, the tournament is of 280-300 totals,” said Sarfaraz.

“If you look at the pitches, they were not for free-scoring. They were tough for batting with spin and the ball was not coming onto the bat.”