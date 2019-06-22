World Cup 2019: Pakistan will qualify for the final, says Wahab Riaz

Ahead of the South Africa clash, Wahab Riaz believes that the Pakistan team performs better “under pressure” and can still qualify for the World Cup final, which will be played at Lord’s on July 14.

Although Pakistan are placed ninth in the table, having lost three matches to India, Australia and West Indies, the veteran pace bowler claimed that there still might be a change of fortune for his team in the remaining five matches.

“We have to lift ourselves. We are each other’s strength. We are all good friends and know that only 15 of us can lift the team which not even our family members can do. Pakistan plays better under pressure and we will qualify for the semi-finals and final,” Riaz said.

After their historic defeat to India for the seventh time in a World Cup on last Sunday by 89 runs, Pakistan was heavily criticised by the cricketing fraternity and fans alike. The team management gave the team some time off to breathe after that match so that they can come back fresher against the Proteas.

The 33-year-old insisted that his teammates realise the mistakes they have made in the tournament so far and demanded changes.

“Good teams are the ones who realises their mistakes, so we have discussed all those mistakes and a two day break has refreshed us,” Wahab said.

“As a bowling unit we are trying hard, We are all focused to do well in the South Africa match. You need wickets upfront in England but we were not getting that,” he added.

Riaz who took three wickets against England in their lone win in the World Cup, singled out the failure of the middle-order of their batting order.

“We were going well in batting in both the games but lost crucial wickets and got derailed,” said Wahab.

Pakistan slumped to 160/6 after being 136/2 against Australia, while they lost four wickets in the space of 18 balls and 12 runs against India. They now face South Africa at Lord’s on Sunday hoping for a second win in the World Cup.