Watch: Pakistan fans stay back to clean stadium after win against New Zealand

More than four weeks into the tournament, we have seen Pakistan fans celebrating their team’s victory or criticising their players for their performances in a losing cause. On Wednesday, it was a refreshing sight to see Pakistan fans staying back after their team’s victory over New Zealand to clean the Edgbaston stadium. Usually, fans rush to the streets to celebrate the victory but these Pakistan fans set an example for the fans who litter.

Recently Egyptian fans did the same after their African Cup of Nations fixture. Earlier in the year, Japan and Senegal fans cleaned the stadium during FIFA World Cup 2019 even after their teams lost the match setting an example for others to follow.

Pakistan registered their third victory of the tournament to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive. Riding high on Babar Azam’s maiden World Cup century, Pakistan chased down the target of 238 with five balls to spare. Pakistan became the first team to beat New Zealand in the tournament.

Sarfraz Ahmed-led side need to win their remaining two games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh respectively. Currently, they are in the sixth position with seven points in seven games and a net run rate of -0.976 which they would like to improve to solidify their claim to reach the World Cup 2019 semi-finals.