Toggle Menu
Watch: Pakistan fans stay back to clean stadium after win against New Zealandhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/pakistan-fans-stay-back-to-clean-stadium-after-win-against-new-zealand/

Watch: Pakistan fans stay back to clean stadium after win against New Zealand

In the video, Pakistan fans can be seen cleaning up the stadium after their team's victory over New Zealand at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pakistan fans cleaning Edgbaston stadium after Pakistan’s win over New Zealand (Screengrab: Youtube)

More than four weeks into the tournament, we have seen Pakistan fans celebrating their team’s victory or criticising their players for their performances in a losing cause. On Wednesday, it was a refreshing sight to see Pakistan fans staying back after their team’s victory over New Zealand to clean the Edgbaston stadium. Usually, fans rush to the streets to celebrate the victory but these Pakistan fans set an example for the fans who litter.

Recently Egyptian fans did the same after their African Cup of Nations fixture. Earlier in the year, Japan and Senegal fans cleaned the stadium during FIFA World Cup 2019 even after their teams lost the match setting an example for others to follow.

Pakistan registered their third victory of the tournament to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive. Riding high on Babar Azam’s maiden World Cup century, Pakistan chased down the target of 238 with five balls to spare. Pakistan became the first team to beat New Zealand in the tournament.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Sarfraz Ahmed-led side need to win their remaining two games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh respectively. Currently, they are in the sixth position with seven points in seven games and a net run rate of -0.976 which they would like to improve to solidify their claim to reach the World Cup 2019 semi-finals.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sri Lanka vs South Africa: This win feels bittersweet, came little bit too late, says Faf du Plessis
2 Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Leeds Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Weather unlikely to hinder Pak vs Afg clash
3 World Cup 2019, PAK vs AFG, NZ vs AUS Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: All eyes on semi-final spots