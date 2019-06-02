World Cup 2019: Pakistan do not have ability to beat India, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh said on Sunday the current Pakistan team does not have the skills to pose a big threat to India. From India’s perspective, the big match in focus is the one against England, and not the one against Pakistan, despite the storied history of clashes between the two Asian neighbours.

Advertising

Speaking at an event in London on the sidelines of the World Cup, Harbhajan said, “India vs Pakistan is not as big as India vs England. Maybe from the media perspective, India vs Pakistan is more hyped up. But from a cricketing aspect, India vs England is more important.

“India can beat this Pakistan team 9 and a half times out of 10 times. Pakistan do not have the kind of players. Favourites tags are with India and England.”

Pakistan lost to West Indies by seven wickets in their first match of the tournament on Friday, their batsman only managing to last 21.4 overs.

Advertising

Harbhajan said, “India have 11 match-winners and I don’t think Pakistan have the ability to beat this Indian team. We are more experienced and we have a lot of big players.”

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who was also part of the event, admitted that India might prove to be too strong for Pakistan. However, he cautioned that anything might happen on any given day.

“Logically, Bhajji is right but Pakistan is a dangerous team. In cricket, you cannot say anything. This Pakistan team is capable. There was a collapse in the last match,” Misbah said.

“Given the rivalry, intensity between the two teams, you never know what can happen in World Cups. Pakistan were strong in the 1990s, yet India would win every time in World Cups,” Misbah added.

India are scheduled to play against Pakistan in the World Cup on June 1.