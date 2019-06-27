World Cup 2019: It’s happening again- Pakistan’s symmetry of 1992 continues

Pakistan added yet another win to their 1992 throwback as they beat New Zealand comprehensively at Edgbaston. The uncanny resemblance between the 1992 World Cup and 2019 World Cup is hard to ignore as the symmetry is identical in more than one way-

In 92′ Pakistan’s first six matches went as- a loss, then a win, then an abandoned match, followed by two losses and a win. And then they went on to win the World Cup.

This time around, their first six matches have had identical results, and on both occasions, their seventh was against an unbeaten New Zealand outfit.

The same happened in Edgbaston as an unbeaten New Zealand lost to Pakistan. Even match results are amazingly similar.

It is close to co-incidence and spooky end. Pak won by 7 wickets against New Zealand in 1992 as well. #NZvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/cuE3JaG32o — Karachi Under Budget✌ (@KinzasDairy) 26 June 2019

In 1992 Pakistan won with 5 balls to spare with 7 wickets with the help of an unbeaten century. The same narrative was repeated with 5 balls to spare with almost a seven-wicket victory. Netizens even found similarities with Haris Sohail’s run-out.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed couldn’t suppress a smile when asked about the parallels between 1992 and 2019.

“We are not thinking about the 1992 World Cup, we are taking game by game here. We are confident as a team and hopefully we will do well,” he said.

However, it is not necessary that such trends always reach their predicted conclusion.

Italy is supposed to reach a FIFA World Cup final once every 12 years – they didn’t last year. Liverpool is to win a Champions League every year Prince Charles gets married — no wedding bells rang this year.