I wanted to commit suicide after loss to India: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur

Pakistan's head coach Mickey Arthur claimed that his team's defeat to arch-rivals India had left him so shattered that he wanted to "commit suicide".

Pakistan’s head coach Mickey Arthur was shattered after his team’s defeat. (AP)

Pakistan’s head coach Mickey Arthur has claimed that he wanted to “commit suicide” following his team’s defeat to arch-rivals India in Manchester on June 16.

“Last Sunday I wanted to commit suicide,” Arthur was quoted as saying in the media press conference.

“But it was, you know, it’s only one performance. It happens so quick. You lose a game; you lose another game; it’s a World Cup; media scrutiny; public expectation, and then you almost go into sort of survival mode. We’ve all been there,” he added.

Pakistan were incredibly hurt by the scathing reactions from the media, fans and former cricketers after their 89-run loss to India in Manchester on June 16.

However, Pakistan won their next game against South Africa to keep a slim chance of entering the semifinals alive.

“I just think the guys were burnt last week (after the India match). The guys were incredibly hurt by media, by public, by social media, and hopefully we got a proper reaction from them today that can just shut some people up for a little while,” said the coach.

I know we can beat New Zealand. We are alive and kicking, without a doubt, and if we play our best game, we can beat anybody. Whether that’s New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh. Against England we put our three disciplines together, we are as good as any team in this competition.”

“We always keep telling our players, it’s one performance. Who is going to stimulate us today?” Arthur said.

