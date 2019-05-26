Pak vs Ban, SA vs WI ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Pakistan desperate for a win

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, South Africa vs West Indies ODI Practice Match Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: On Sunday, thre are two World Cup warm-up matches scheduled – Pakistan vs Bangladesh and South Africa vs West Indies. Pakistan, who suffered a three-wicket loss to Afghanistan in their first warm-up game, will look to find winning ways against Bangladesh, before the real action unfolds at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. Things aren’t looking great for Pakistan ahead of the World Cup as they’ve remained winless in their last 11 ODIs.

Meanwhile for West Indies, their recent one-day international form isn’t anything to swoon over, but with a full strength team at their disposal, they will hope to send a message as they take on South Africa in their first ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up.