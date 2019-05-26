Pak vs Ban, SA vs WI ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Pakistan desperate for a win

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, South Africa vs West Indies ODI Practice Match Squad, Players List, Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Catch the Predicted Playing XI and other live updates to the buildup of the two warm-up matches here.

World Cup 2019, Pak vs Ban ODI Practice Match Squad, Players List: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in their second warm-up match.

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, South Africa vs West Indies ODI Practice Match Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: On Sunday, thre are two World Cup warm-up matches scheduled – Pakistan vs Bangladesh and South Africa vs West Indies. Pakistan, who suffered a three-wicket loss to Afghanistan in their first warm-up game, will look to find winning ways against Bangladesh, before the real action unfolds at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. Things aren’t looking great for Pakistan ahead of the World Cup as they’ve remained winless in their last 11 ODIs.

Meanwhile for West Indies, their recent one-day international form isn’t anything to swoon over, but with a full strength team at their disposal, they will hope to send a message as they take on South Africa in their first ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up.

Live Blog

Pakistan photoshoot

Pakistan had their photoshoot yesterday. Here are a few moments from that:

Live Buildup

Hello and welcome to our live blog where we get you constant updates leading to the Warm-up matches on Sunday between Pakistan and Bangladesh as well as South Africa and West Indies. We'll also share the Predicted Playing XI

The 1992 World champions Pakistan have lost 10 ODIs in a row and a reverse against Afghanistan in a World Cup warm-up have added to their woes but no opposition can take them lightly when the tournament proper begins on May 30. With Pakistan arriving in England a month ago, it was supposed to be an ideal build-up for the 50-over mega event. But a 0-4 result in the ODI series against World hosts England has compounded their worries.

