World cup 2019: Orange jersey is one-off, blue remains our colour, says Virat Kohli

The Indian team will sport a Orange-Blue jersey for their World cup match against England on Sunday. As per ICC’s home and away game rules, every team needed to have a home and away jersey. The men in blue have decided to swap their Blue jersey with an orange dominated jersey. Skipper Virat Kohli rated it “eight out of ten” and said that he quite liked it.

Advertising

“I quite like it, I think it’s right up there. For me, it would be eight. Honestly, I’m not saying it for the sake of it. I really like it. The contrast is very nice,” Kohli added.

However, the skipper clarified that they won’t be headed in that direction permanently. “For one game, it’s fine. I don’t think permanently we’d be heading in that direction because Blue has always been our colour, very proud to wear that. For a change and looking at the occasion, it’s a very smart kit,” Kohli told reporters on Saturday.

Four other teams have had to wear different jerseys to be differentiated from the opposition. South Africa, who usually wear the green jersey, chose gold as an alternative colour for two matches while Sri Lanka chose to wear yellow instead of blue for a couple of games. Bangladesh, who were green, will wear red in their match against Pakistan. Interestingly, England, india, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka all have Blue dominated jersey.