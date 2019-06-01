NZ vs SL, AUS vs AFG ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Steve Smith, David Warner

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Australia vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11, Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: New Zealand begin their World Cup 2019 campaign against Sri Lanka, a side that has slumped to ninth in the ODI rankings, in Cardiff on Saturday. The Black Caps reached the final four years ago for the first time after six semi-final defeats, only to be soundly beaten by Australia in Melbourne. Newly appointed captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who has returned to the ODI fold after four years away, has been handed the responsibility of lifting a team that have lost eight of their past nine ODIs.
Meanwhile, Steve Smith and David Warner will seek redemption on the biggest stage as they re-launch their one-day international careers for Australia against Afghanistan on the same day. Warner was the top runscorer in the recent Indian Premier League while Smith struck a hundred in a warm-up victory against England last weekend. Afghanistan are only playing their second 50-over World Cup. Afghanistan’s rise from associate-nation status to cricket’s elite has been nothing short of a fairytale.
Which team are you supporting?
Sarfraz and Co: On a wing and a prayer
It doesn’t matter whether they win or lose but no other team make you grin and shake the head in disbelief like Pakistan. It’s the mindspace that allows Pakistan to forget and move on. It’s the mindspace that keeps producing more bad days. It’s the mindspace that makes the fans even sigh with a smile on bad days. Here is a glimpse of how Pakistan fans in the stadium reacted to their side's opening match
Yesterday's match
Oshane Thomas hustles and Andre Russell harasses Pakistan with bouncers as West Indies cruise in their opening match. READ FULL REPORT
NZ vs SL, AUS vs AFG Predicted Playing XI
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as we lead you to the matches scheduled for Saturday. Two exciting fixtures are scheduled for the day. We bring to you all the off-field talk and action leading to the matches. Stay tuned for predicted playing XI