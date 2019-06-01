Toggle Menu
NZ vs SL, AUS vs AFG ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Steve Smith, David Warnerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/nz-vs-sl-aus-vs-afg-odi-predicted-playing-11-buildup-5759767/

NZ vs SL, AUS vs AFG ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Steve Smith, David Warner

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Australia vs Afghanistan ODI Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: Two World Cup 2019 matches scheduled on Saturday between New Zealand-Sri Lanka and Australia-Afghanistan.

World Cup 2019, NZ vs SL, AUS vs AFG ODI Practice Match Squad, Players List: Two matches on Saturday.

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Australia vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11, Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: New Zealand begin their World Cup 2019 campaign against Sri Lanka, a side that has slumped to ninth in the ODI rankings, in Cardiff on Saturday. The Black Caps reached the final four years ago for the first time after six semi-final defeats, only to be soundly beaten by Australia in Melbourne. Newly appointed captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who has returned to the ODI fold after four years away, has been handed the responsibility of lifting a team that have lost eight of their past nine ODIs.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith and David Warner will seek redemption on the biggest stage as they re-launch their one-day international careers for Australia against Afghanistan on the same day. Warner was the top runscorer in the recent Indian Premier League while Smith struck a hundred in a warm-up victory against England last weekend. Afghanistan are only playing their second 50-over World Cup. Afghanistan’s rise from associate-nation status to cricket’s elite has been nothing short of a fairytale.

Live Blog

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Australia vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11, Squad, Players List LIVE Updates:

Which team are you supporting?

Sarfraz and Co: On a wing and a prayer

It doesn’t matter whether they win or lose but no other team make you grin and shake the head in disbelief like Pakistan. It’s the mindspace that allows Pakistan to forget and move on. It’s the mindspace that keeps producing more bad days. It’s the mindspace that makes the fans even sigh with a smile on bad days. Here is a glimpse of how Pakistan fans in the stadium reacted to their side's opening match

Yesterday's match

Oshane Thomas hustles and Andre Russell harasses Pakistan with bouncers as West Indies cruise in their opening match. READ FULL REPORT

NZ vs SL, AUS vs AFG Predicted Playing XI

Hello and welcome to our live coverage as we lead you to the matches scheduled for Saturday. Two exciting fixtures are scheduled for the day. We bring to you all the off-field talk and action leading to the matches. Stay tuned for predicted playing XI

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka get much-needed pep talk from Sangakkara, Mahela
2 Three charts that show how the number of runs slammed in World Cups has been rising
3 World Cup 2019: Tamim Iqbal faces injury scare ahead of WC clash against SA