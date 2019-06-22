New Zealand vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Match 29: When and where to watch NZ vs WI

New Zealand vs West Indies, NZ vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand take on West Indies in a group stage match of ICC world cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester. New Zealand have been the dark horse of the tournament with four wins from five games. Their last match saw them defeat South Africa in a hard-fought victory. Skipper Kane Williamson has been in top form with an average of 225 in this tournament so far. Pacer Lokie Ferguson has been amongst the top wickets takers of the tournament and has been ably supported by Trent Boult and Matt Henry. Williamson might look to give Tim Southee a game ahead of crucial matches as the pacer has been out so far due to injury.

Advertising

West Indies bowling formula of ‘Pace and bounce’ has not yielded the desired results lately as Bangladesh chased down their total of 321 with relative ease. With England’s major upset at the hands of Sri Lanka, the top four slots seem more penetrable than before. Wins under their belt in the remainder of their matches will give West Indies an outside chance at qualification. All-rounder Andre Russell has had a lacklustre of a tournament with the bat so far. The Jamaican all-rounder has been played the last two matches with basically one leg and might sit this one out as hinted by skipper Jason Holder in the pre-match press conference.

When will New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash take place?

New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Advertising

Where will New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash take place?

New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash begin?

New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs West Indies World Cup clash?

New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.