Toggle Menu
New Zealand vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Match 29: When and where to watch NZ vs WIhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/new-zealand-vs-west-indies-live-cricket-streaming-online-nz-vs-wi-tv-channel-time-ist-5794488/

New Zealand vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Match 29: When and where to watch NZ vs WI

New Zealand vs West Indies, NZ vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019: With England's major upset at the hands of Sri Lanka, the top four slots seem more penetrable than before.

new zealand vs west indies, cricket, live cricket online, new zealand vs west indies live score, world cup 2019, nz vs wi world cup 2019, world cup 2019 live score, nz vs wi 2019, live cricket, cricket streaming, nz vs wi, nz vs wi live score, star sports live, new zealand vs west indies, star sports 1 hindi live, dd sports, cricket, star sports 1, star sports 1 live, cricket score, live cricket score, hotstar live cricket, hotstar live cricket, cricket score, live cricket streaming, new zealand vs west indies live score, nz vs wi live streaming, new zealand vs west indies live streaming
New Zealand clash with West Indies in the second match of Cricket World Cup on Saturday. (Source: AP)

New Zealand vs West Indies, NZ vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand take on West Indies in a group stage match of ICC world cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester. New Zealand have been the dark horse of the tournament with four wins from five games. Their last match saw them defeat South Africa in a hard-fought victory. Skipper Kane Williamson has been in top form with an average of 225 in this tournament so far. Pacer Lokie Ferguson has been amongst the top wickets takers of the tournament and has been ably supported by Trent Boult and Matt Henry. Williamson might look to give Tim Southee a game ahead of crucial matches as the pacer has been out so far due to injury.

West Indies bowling formula of ‘Pace and bounce’ has not yielded the desired results lately as Bangladesh chased down their total of 321 with relative ease. With England’s major upset at the hands of Sri Lanka, the top four slots seem more penetrable than before. Wins under their belt in the remainder of their matches will give West Indies an outside chance at qualification. All-rounder Andre Russell has had a lacklustre of a tournament with the bat so far. The Jamaican all-rounder has been played the last two matches with basically one leg and might sit this one out as hinted by skipper Jason Holder in the pre-match press conference.

When will New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash take place?

New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Advertising

Where will New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash take place?

New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash begin?

New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs West Indies World Cup clash?

New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mahela Jayawardene uses Lasith Malinga’s viral photo to congratulate the bowler
2 India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Kohli falls after fighting knock, India in trouble
3 Felt team was playing with fear but England win should change that: Mahela Jayawardene