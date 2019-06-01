Toggle Menu
Live World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Highlights: New Zealand win by 10 wickets
World Cup 2019: ‘New Zealand did not put a foot wrong today’

After securing a convincing 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka, several former cricketers and experts applauded a confident New Zealand side for their impeccable performance.

Matt Henry celebrates with teammates during the ICC Cricket World Cup match in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (AP Photo)

An all-round display by the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand unit helped the Kiwis secure a convincing 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Riding on Matt Henry’s pace and swing and Lockie Ferguson’s splendid bowling performance, the Black Caps managed to bundle out Sri Lanka on just 136 in 29.2 overs. In response, the opening pair of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro took the charge in their hands and produced match-winning knocks to help New Zealand start their World Cup campaign on a positive note. The openers remained unbeaten on 74 and 58 as New Zealand completed the chase in just 16.1 overs.

Looking at the all-round display produced by the confident Kiwi side, many former cricketers and experts applauded them for their impeccable performance. They also highlighted the point that out off all the contests so far many have been one-sided. Here are a few tweets:

“It was good to get a green surface and we tried to make the most of it. We don’t get many one day wickets like that, but it’s nice when you get one. It is just important you go through your processes and try a few things, not try and worry too much as it is a long tournament. On a surface like that we were trying the full length and get them forward, with them trying to hit us off our length. You make sure you keep coming in with your plans and hope that the plans would work. Makes a massive difference when the fielders do their job; they were brilliant today and it means a lot for our bowling attack. I really enjoyed my time at Kent last year, we had a lot of success with the white and the red ball. Always nice to come back here,” Henry said during the post-match presentation ceremony. He was picked as the Man of the Match for his figures of 29/3 in seven overs.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

