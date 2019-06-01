New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: Black Caps begin campaign

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand begin their men’s World Cup 2019 campaign with a clash against ninth-placed Sri Lanka on Saturday. The fourth-placed Black Caps go into the tournament confidently, knowing they comfortably outrank their opponent across the scoreboards. Kane Williamson’s side also features players in the top-five in the International Cricket Council’s ODI batting, bowling, and allrounder rankings in Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, and Mitchell Santner, respectively, while Sri Lanka has none.

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in a home ODI series at the start of the year. Three-time finalist Sri Lanka were well beaten in both their warmup matches against South Africa and Australia. Newly appointed captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who has returned to the ODI fold after four years away, has been handed the responsibility of lifting a team that have lost eight of their past nine ODIs.

The World Cup 2019 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be livestreamed on Hotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2019 on Saturday. This is the first match of the day with the Black Caps favourite to win. Stay tuned for live score and updates here.

Teams:

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell

Sri Lanka (From): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Nuwan Pradeep, Angelo Perera, Avishka Fernando

