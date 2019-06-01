New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019 Live Stream: When and where to watch NZ vs SL

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand take on Sri Lanka in their first clash of the World Cup 2019.

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online:  New Zealand aim for a positive start to their campaign against Sri Lanka at the Cardiff Wales Stadium. New Zealand lost by 91 runs in their final warm-up match against West Indies and this match gave them a chance to prove themselves worthy of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Sri Lanka’s preparations leading to the World Cup have not been ideal either. They have lost both the warm-up matches against South Africa and Australia. The 1996 champions are in need of massive amount of motivation with captain Karunaratne given the task of keeping the team together as a unit.

When will New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash take place?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Where will New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash take place?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Cardiff Wales Stadium, UK.

What time does New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash begin?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

