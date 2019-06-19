World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Match Updates: Kiwis eye top spot

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa (NZ vs SA) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: South Africa will look to avenge their 2015 semifinal defeat while New Zealand will aim to reclaim their position at the top when the two sides clash in a ICC Men Cricket World Cup match in Birmingham on Wednesday. South Africa, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the last edition, had a dismal start to their World Cup campaign, losing three straight games followed by a wash-out before registering their maiden win against bottom-placed Afghanistan.

In contrast, New Zealand are yet to face defeat in the tournament and are lying second on the table with three wins and a washout. Injuries to pacers Dale Steyn and Anrich Norje have hurt the South African bowling unit severely. With Ngidi fully fit and the team finally tasting victory, skipper Faf du Plessis will breathe a sigh of relief.