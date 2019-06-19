New Zealand vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

New Zealand vs South Africa, NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa are under pressure to beat New Zealand as the teams continue their combined 88-year quest for a Cricket World Cup title when they meet at Edgbaston ground in Birmingham on Wednesday. It is a must-win match for the Proteas, who need to stay alive in hope of a semifinal spot, following defeats to England, Bangladesh and India. South Africa quick Lungi Ngidi is set to return after recovering from a hamstring injury, while opener Hashim Amla is 24 runs away from becoming the fourth Proteas player to reach 8,000 ODI runs.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Black Caps have their own campaign running and this is thier chance to overtake England and Australia and take the top spot in the World Cup standings. Even though there is a probability of rain, the weather is expected to improve in Birmingham later in the day.