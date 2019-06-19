Toggle Menu
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Toss delayed due to wet outfieldhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/new-zealand-vs-south-africa-live-cricket-score-online-nz-vs-sa-edgbaston-birmingham-5788346/

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

New Zealand vs South Africa, NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score Today Match: New Zealand clash with South Africa in Cricket World Cup clash in Birmingham on Wednesday.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online: New Zealand eye top spot

New Zealand vs South Africa, NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa are under pressure to beat New Zealand as the teams continue their combined 88-year quest for a Cricket World Cup title when they meet at Edgbaston ground in Birmingham on Wednesday. It is a must-win match for the Proteas, who need to stay alive in hope of a semifinal spot, following defeats to England, Bangladesh and India. South Africa quick Lungi Ngidi is set to return after recovering from a hamstring injury, while opener Hashim Amla is 24 runs away from becoming the fourth Proteas player to reach 8,000 ODI runs.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Black Caps have their own campaign running and this is thier chance to overtake England and Australia and take the top spot in the World Cup standings. Even though there is a probability of rain, the weather is expected to improve in Birmingham later in the day.

Live Blog

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019

No Rain

It has been reported that there are no rains so the match is most likely to take place. The next inspection is scheduled at 10.15, local time.

TOSS DELAYED!

Toss for New Zealand's clash with South Africa in Birmingham has been delayed due to wet outfield. Not raining though. Stay tuned for further updates

NZ vs SA LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Cricket World Cup clash between New Zealand and South Africa. It is an important clash for both the sides. While NZ are eyeing the top spot, it is a must-win for SA if they want to stay in contention of the semifinals. 

Squads: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019 Live Stream, South Africa vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where tow atch SA vs NZ
2 Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi rejects advice, bats on after head knock
3 World Cup 2019: Mark Wood hails ‘amazing’ Eoin Morgan after Afghanistan demolition