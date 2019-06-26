New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Stream: When and where to watch NZ vs PAK

New Zealand vs Pakistan, NZ vs Pak Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: With an eye on another win to seal the semi-finals spot, New Zealand are facing Pakistan today at Birmingham. The tournament’s most consistent team against its most unpredictable one. New Zealand are unbeaten in this World Cup. Pakistan have done what Pakistan do best – they have fluttered between being indifferent and being spectacular. It makes it impossibly hard to determine which way this contest will go, and it’s the kind of uneasy excitement this tournament needs as teams begin to scrap ever more intensely for the final four spots.

A win for New Zealand should more or less take them there. Kane Williamson’s men have been outstanding across departments, led by the captain himself. Ross Taylor has been a supporting act, but an effective one at that, while Colin de Grandhomme has struck vital runs and chipped in with economical overs to complement the pace attack. While, Pakistan were excellent against South Africa, but they are now at the stage where they need to sustain that throughout the matches that remain. They have been woefully slow to start and it has left them to play some hard catch-up. There is little doubt, however, that Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men can pull it off.

When will New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time does New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash begin?

New Zealand vs Pakistan cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup clash?

New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.