New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 Final Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where is ENG vs NZ?

New Zealand vs England, NZ vs Eng World Cup 2019 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Hosts England will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand unit as both the sides hunt for their maiden World Cup glory in the summit clash at Lords on Sunday. It took England 27 years to reach the final of the showpiece event and they would like to make the most out of the opportunity in front of their home fans.

Advertising

New Zealand, on the other hand, will have a shot at redemption after failing to win the title in the previous edition. The team went down in the finals against Australia four years ago. The team will once again look up to their skipper Williamson who has been the standout performer among the Kiwis in the tournament. Leading the side from the front, the skipper has amassed 548 runs in eight innings, which includes two centuries and an equal number of half-centuries.

When will England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 final be played?

England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 final will be played on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Advertising

Where will England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 final be played?

England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 final will be played at Lords in London.

What time does England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 final start?

England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 final will begin at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 final?

England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 final will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.