Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: New Zealand hold nerve to beat Bangladesh in thrillerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/new-zealand-vs-bangladesh-report-5767498/

World Cup 2019: New Zealand hold nerve to beat Bangladesh in thriller

New Zealand held their nerve under the floodlights to beat Bangladesh by two wickets in a dramatic low-scoring Cricket World Cup match at The Oval on Wednesday.

New Zealand held their nerve under the floodlights to beat Bangladesh by two wickets. (Reuters)

New Zealand held their nerve under the floodlights to beat Bangladesh by two wickets in a dramatic low-scoring Cricket World Cup match at The Oval on Wednesday. Chasing a modest target of 245, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson shared a third-wicket partnership of 105 to put the Black Caps on course for a comfortable victory, but they lost six more wickets before notching up their second win of the tournament with 17 balls to spare.

Williamson should have been run out for eight but Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim dislodged the bails with his arm to waste the chance and the New Zealand captain went on to make 40. Tom Latham was out cheaply and when Taylor was caught by Mushfiqur for 82 Bangladesh scented a famous win.

Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, and Matt Henry also fell as the pressure mounted but Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson stayed calm to edge New Zealand over the line.

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 64 and several batsmen made starts but they lost wickets at regular intervals and were never able to dominate a disciplined bowling attack.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan rues empty seats at India-South Africa game
2 World Cup 2019: Chris Morris wants fans to back beleaguered South Africa
3 World Cup 2019: One of the top three getting a hundred is something we bank on, says Virat Kohli