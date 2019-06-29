New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019 NZ vs AUS LIVE Score: NZ look to build early pressure

New Zealand vs Australia (NZ vs Aus) Live Cricket Score Online Updates: New Zealand take on Australia in their penultimate group stage clash of the 2019 World Cup. A win against their neighbours will guarantee them a place in the semis but a loss will turn their last game into a must-win encounter. New Zealand suffered their first defeat against Pakistan on Wednesday. New Zealand have played the same side in all their matches so far but Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have failed to provide decent starts at the top. Henry Nicholls may get a game at the expense of Collin Munro but any other change seems highly unlikely.
Staying true to their nature of not giving the opposition any inch, Australia would love to spoil New Zealand’s party and shake things up in the World Cup even though they have already made it into the semi-finals. Skipper Aaron Finch And David Warner have been amongst the top run scorers in the tournament so far. Mitchell Starc is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far and Jason Behrendorff picked a five-wicket haul in the last game. Australia is expected to play the same side.
Drop!
Is that a catch dropped early on! Oh Martin Guptill! That flew to him though, would have been a very difficult catch. Finch had timed that very well. Australia breathe a sigh of relief. Could have been very different if that had stuck in Guptill's hands.
And that's a maiden over too! Colin de Grandhomme also bowls a maiden over. Australia are yet to score a run after the first two overs.
Maiden over
The first over of the day is a maiden over! Warner seeing out the Boult over without incident.
Players are out in the middle
Warner and Finch, the opening pair who have stood like a Colossus at the top of the Australian order in this World Cup, come to the pitch. Warner marking his guard, he will face the first ball today. Michael Clarke informs on air that Finch and Warner take turns in terms of taking first strike. One day Finch does it, one day Warner does it.
Trent Boult is marking his run-up. Simon Doull says Boult will want to break this opening stand as quickly as he can. A bit of Trans-Tasman talk from the commentary box as well. This could get spicy!
Pitch Report
"It's nice and brown. There are some footmarks which will interest the leg-spinner. Australia will be looking to score around 300 today," says Ian Smith in his pitch report.
The anthems are ringing out at Lord's. Have to say, the Kiwis have seemed to turn up in huge numbers today. Haven't seen so many Kiwi supporters so far at this World Cup.
Two changes for New Zealand
Williamson says, "We would've batted first too, it's important that we take some early wickets. Sodhi comes in for Henry, also Henry Nicholls comes in at the top of the order for Colin Munro. Today is a new day, a fresh start and it's about putting up strong performances. They (Australia) bring in great crowd, it should be fun."
Also, as we had expected, Munro is dropped! Nicholls gets a game in his stead. Ish Sodhi comes in for Matt Henry. Williamson going to spin today. How he bowled 8 overs of part-time spin in New Zealand's last match would have something to do with this change.
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
No changes in Australia XI
Finch says, "We are going to bat first. It's a used wicket and hopefully, it will get slower on later. A totally different wicket from what we played the other day. It's a bit dry and might spin."
No changes to the side. No rest for their frontline pacers, as had been expected. Too much at stake today!
Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff
Australia win toss
Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat first. There's a heat wave going on in London! Both captains wanted to bat first. How important will the toss turn out to be? We could end up having a 300 chase today.
Picture perfect at Lord's
There is a perfect look about the skies and the pitch as we get ready for this epic clash. The sun, which has often been guilty of not cooperating with the sport in the 2019 World Cup, is out in its full glory today.
Trans-Tasman clash
A lot on the line as these Tasman rivals clash here at Lord's, the 'Home of Cricket'. Both teams would love getting a win over their neighbours today. In the 2015 World Cup, Brendon McCullum had written to school authorities in New Zealand to give holidays so that kids could turn up at the match. The match turned out to be a low-scoring thriller, which New Zealand won by 1 wicket. Kane Williamson was the hero that day. In this World Cup too, it has been Kane who has been the oppositions' bane. How will Kane weather the Aussie new ball attack? Will their openers finally fire? Toss coming up in a few more minutes.