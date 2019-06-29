New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019 NZ vs AUS LIVE Score: NZ look to build early pressure

New Zealand vs Australia (NZ vs Aus) Live Cricket Score Online Updates: New Zealand take on Australia in their penultimate group stage clash of the 2019 World Cup. A win against their neighbours will guarantee them a place in the semis but a loss will turn their last game into a must-win encounter. New Zealand suffered their first defeat against Pakistan on Wednesday. New Zealand have played the same side in all their matches so far but Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have failed to provide decent starts at the top. Henry Nicholls may get a game at the expense of Collin Munro but any other change seems highly unlikely.

Staying true to their nature of not giving the opposition any inch, Australia would love to spoil New Zealand’s party and shake things up in the World Cup even though they have already made it into the semi-finals. Skipper Aaron Finch And David Warner have been amongst the top run scorers in the tournament so far. Mitchell Starc is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far and Jason Behrendorff picked a five-wicket haul in the last game. Australia is expected to play the same side.